The hoof soaking product you have been looking for is here. HempFlavin Soak takes your traditional “epson salt” soak to a new level. By adding HempFlavin to the soak, your horse is receiving the benefit of a proprietary blend of over 20 flavonoids, which scientific studies have shown provided anti-microbial, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory properties while also boasting beneficial antioxidants. The HempFlavin Soak added to hot water will provide your horse cleansing of the hoof with the additive of being able to draw out harmful toxins, bacteria, and elements.
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.