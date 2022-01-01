The hoof soaking product you have been looking for is here. HempFlavin Soak takes your traditional “epson salt” soak to a new level. By adding HempFlavin to the soak, your horse is receiving the benefit of a proprietary blend of over 20 flavonoids, which scientific studies have shown provided anti-microbial, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory properties while also boasting beneficial antioxidants. The HempFlavin Soak added to hot water will provide your horse cleansing of the hoof with the additive of being able to draw out harmful toxins, bacteria, and elements.