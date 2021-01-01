About this product

Doctor Terpene offers cannabis formulations with purpose. Cannabinoids and Terpenes are optimized to achieve desired effects and treat patient conditions.



CBD 1:1 is an mood enhancing formulation with terpenes optimized to offer the most effective and enjoyable CBD experience.



Doctor Terpene is advised and directed by a Physician Board— Board Certified Medical Doctors with up to twenty years of experience in cannabis therapy. The Physician Board identifies therapy and product opportunities, compiles research, and directs product development, including formulations and indications.