Strain Lineage: Blue Monster x Jack Frost

Taste/Aroma Notes: The aroma is very pungent, an earthy-berry fragrance with a distinctive cheesy finish; The flavor is a love-it-or-hate taste, with hints of fruit, cheese, and mint.; The effect blends a light body high with a verysubstantial head high that will leave you relaxed, euphoric, and probably a bit giggly.



The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-rolls that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.