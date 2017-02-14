About this product
The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-roll that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Play line you will find sativa or strongly leaning sativa-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
Sour Joker effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
18% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!