Delta 8 THC Infused Pre-Roll With Kief (Maui OG) 1 gram
About this product
Our single Doja pre-roll is the perfect solution for anyone on the go and is great for personal use only. Don’t worry; we left out the shake and trim for the best smoking experience possible.
Hand-Crafted Individual Pre-Rolls
As perfectionists, we emphasize quality over quantity. With this in mind, we hand-craft each of our 1-gram delta-8 THC pre-rolls dusted with the finest CBD kief all around the joint. Once you experience Doja Hemp’s pre-roll, there’s nothing else to do but relax, spark up, and enjoy.
Quality and Potent CBD Flowers
At Doja Hemp, we cultivate, process, and package our flowers in-house. We aren’t satisfied unless the flowers are perfect. From out-of-this-world potency to crystal-clear lab results, Doja Hemp’s delta 8 THC pre-rolls are unlike anything you’ve ever experienced because we only use the best CBD flowers.
About this brand
Doja Hemp - Buy Premium Delta 8 THC Carts, Disposables, & Gummies
Our mission is to provide access to safe and effective cannabis and hemp products for the purpose of personal growth and development. Our philosophy is to prioritize the quality of our products over everything else.
Doja Hemp is proud to offer products made from organic hemp sourced from local small farmers to ensure only the highest quality hemp flowers and delta-8 THC products are sold to you. All of our products undergo an in-house review and third-party batch testing to ensure all hemp-derived products are 100% safe. If we don't use the products ourselves, we won't sell them.
We firmly stand behind our CBD and delta-8 THC products with a 100% money-back guarantee.
Free shipping for all orders in the USA
