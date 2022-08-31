Exit Bag 12x9x4 Inch, 100 Ct ($0.74 ea) Child Resistant Re-Closable Grip and Pull Closure - BLACK
Child Resistant Exit Packaging - Exit Bag
Re-Closable / Re-Useable (Grip & Pull Style)
12x9x4 Inch Bag - Matt Black
ASTM - 3475 certified compliant with CFR title 16 Part 1700.20
100 count $74.00 ($0.74 ea.)
