Exit Bag w/Ziplock (Red) Style Closure 12x9x4 Inch White-250 Ct ($0.74) Child Resistant Re-Closeable
About this product
Child Resistant Exit Packaging
Re-Closable / Re-Useable (Red Ziplock style)
12x9x4 Inch Bag - Gloss White
ASTM - 3475 certified compliant with CFR title 16 Part 1700.20
250 count $185.00 ($0.74 ea.)
