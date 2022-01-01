About this product
3mg bite-size - Sweet Potato - Calming Crunchies
Meet our most popular treat, now available in sweet potato flavor! Sweet potatoes are high in fiber and great for digestive health. They also contain vitamin B6, vitamin C, and manganese.
Made with CBD from organic hemp, this formula can be used to treat a particular complaint or as a daily wellness supplement.
Supportive formula:
Separation anxiety
Aggressive behavior
Inflammation
Arthritis
Joint pain
Epilepsy
Aging
Cancer
Product Information:
Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness
Perfect for travel, car rides, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc.
Approximately 3mg of active CBD in each treat
CBD is derived from organic, non-GMO hemp
Non-psychoactive and safe for pets
3rd party Lab Tested
Limited, all-natural ingredients, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies
Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean
100% wheat free
Made in the USA
7oz (198g)
3rd party lab test
Ingredients:
Rye flour, oats, organic sweet potato, carrots, chicken liver, powdered egg, coconut oil, CBD isolate, rosemary extract.
Suggested Serving:
You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1mg per every 10lbs of body weight.
Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is 1 full biscuit.
Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed
