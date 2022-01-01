Meet the Dope Dropper...200mg of CBD hemp oil now available in a 1oz dropper.



Supportive Formula:

Separation anxiety

Aggressive behavior

Epilepsy

Inflammation

Arthritis

Pain/Aging

Skin and GI tract issues



The Dope Dropper is formulated with Multi Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil from organic coconuts. Dope Dog uses organic, industrial hemp grown in Colorado. Extracted by hydrocarbon method and purified by chromatography, making it top food grade. Guaranteed to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides. Every batch is 3rd-party lab tested to guarantee purity and safety.



Benefits of the Dope Dog Dropper:

Quick release

Easy to administer

100% dosage control

Made with digestive-friendly MCT coconut oil

Non-psychoactive and safe for pets

Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Organic Hemp

Ingredients

200mg CBD Isolate, MCT Coconut Oil



Suggested Use :

You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1-3mg per every 10lbs of body weight.



Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is half a dropper (0.5ml)



Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed