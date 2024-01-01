DAY VIBES Nano Bites - Citrus Splash Flavored Gummies infused with Water-Soluble THC & CBG Cannabinoid Nanoparticles + Ginseng



Average Onset: 25 minutes

Pieces per package: 20 x 100mg pieces (100mg THC + 10mg CBG + 25mg Ginseng per piece)



What are THC Nanoparticles? Our DAY VIBES Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles made from ultra-refined cannabis extract, and are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC & CBG, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.



#AreYouDŌSD

Show more