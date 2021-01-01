About this product

Our NANO BITES provide more efficient absorption & a faster onset compared to traditional edibles. Made from our extensively refined distillate, NANO BITES contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. Get more out of your dose...with far less waiting.



Ten Pieces per package, 25mg THC & 25mg CBD in every piece.



***Packaged in certified child-resistant container for multiple openings.