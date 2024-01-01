Nano Bites - Blood Orange Flavored Gummies infused with Water-Soluble Cannabinoid Nanoparticles



Average Onset: 15-25 minutes

Pieces per package: 20 x 100mg pieces



**What are THC Nanoparticles?

Our Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.



#AreYouDŌSD



( Search terms: DOSD , DOSED , Nano , DOS'D , nanomolecular , nanotechnology )

Show more