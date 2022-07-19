About this product
Nano Bites - Blue Raspberry (Hybrid) ULTRA STRENGTH Gummies infused with Water-Soluble, Cannabinoid Nanoparticles
Average Onset: 15-25 minutes
Pieces per package: 20 x 50mg pieces
What are THC Nanoparticles?
Our Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.
