About this product
ROSIN Nano Bites - Fruit Flavored Gummies infused with strain-specific, Live Rosin Nanoparticles.
Cultivator: 14er
Strain: Drago
Flavors: Watermelon, Tangie, Citrus Splash, Baja Pineapple & Purple Punch.
Average Onset: 15-25 minutes
Pieces per package: 10 x 10mg pieces (10mg THC per piece)
What are THC Nanoparticles? Our ROSIN Nano Bites are infused with Live Rosin Nanoparticles, which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC & terpenes, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.
About this brand
DŌSD Edibles
DŌSD Edibles combines nano-molecular technology with high quality ingredients to produce the ultimate edible experience. Current product offerings include multiple award-winning Nano Bites gummies infused with water-soluble cannabinoids for increased bioavailability & a quicker onset compared to traditional edibles. Grab a pack and #feelitfaster.
