ROSIN Nano Bites - Fruit Flavored Gummies infused with strain-specific, Live Rosin Nanoparticles.



Cultivator: 14er

Strain: Drago



Flavors: Watermelon, Tangie, Citrus Splash, Baja Pineapple & Purple Punch.

Average Onset: 15-25 minutes

Pieces per package: 10 x 10mg pieces (10mg THC per piece)



What are THC Nanoparticles? Our ROSIN Nano Bites are infused with Live Rosin Nanoparticles, which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC & terpenes, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.



