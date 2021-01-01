Nano Bites - Piña Colada 100mg REC
Each piece contains 10mg of water-soluble THC
Our NANO BITES provide more efficient absorption & a faster onset compared to traditional edibles. Made from our extensively refined distillate, NANO BITES contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. Get more out of your dose...with far less waiting.
