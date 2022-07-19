Fittingly dubbed as "OverDŌSD"-



Nano Bites - Watermelon (Hybrid) ULTRA STRENGTH Gummies infused with Water-Soluble, Cannabinoid Nanoparticles



Average Onset: 15-25 minutes

Pieces per package: 20 x 50mg pieces



What are THC Nanoparticles?

Our Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.



#AreYouDŌSD



(Search terms: DOSD , DOSED , Nano , DOS'D , nanomolecular , nanotechnology )