About this product
NIGHT VIBES Nano Bites - Strawberry Papaya Flavored Gummies infused with Water-Soluble THC & CBN Cannabinoid Nanoparticles + L-Theanine
Average Onset: 15-25 minutes
Pieces per package: 10 x 10mg pieces (10mg THC + 10mg CBN + 50mg L-Theanine per piece)
What are Cannabinoid Nanoparticles? Our NIGHT VIBES Nano Bites contain cannabinoid nanoparticles made from ultra-refined distillate, which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. With increased bioavailability of THC, you can expect more out of your dose...with far less waiting.
#AreYouDŌSD
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this brand
DŌSD Edibles
DŌSD Edibles combines nano-molecular technology with high quality ingredients to produce the ultimate edible experience. Current product offerings include multiple award-winning Nano Bites gummies infused with water-soluble cannabinoids for increased bioavailability & a quicker onset compared to traditional edibles. Grab a pack and #feelitfaster.
