Alien Asshat Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Alien Asshat effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
59% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!