About this strain
Sunshine #4 is an award-winning hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. This blend of Chemdawg 4 and Sunshine Daydream genetics took the prize for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 High Times Medical Cup in Michigan.
Sunshine #4 effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
39% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
