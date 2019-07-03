Loading…
Aliens On Moonshine CBD Tanker 1g

by Double Delicious
IndicaTHC 4%CBD 10%
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Aliens On Moonshine
Aliens On Moonshine

Aliens On Moonshine by Sin City Seeds is a potent CBD-rich phenotype of The Cali Connection’s Sour Alien crossed with White Moonshine. This indica-dominant strain emits a funky aroma that is a clashing of sour, sweet, and chemicals. The high CBD/THC ratio gives Aliens On Moonshine potent medicinal properties while remaining mostly functional. Its effects land firmly in the body and can assist with inflammation, irritability, and minor physical discomfort. The uplifting, clearheaded buzz and soothing physical effects make Aliens On Moonshine an excellent add-in or standalone strain for CBD lovers everywhere.    

Aliens On Moonshine effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
