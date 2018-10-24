About this product
Double Delicious Pure Co2 oil is made using only the BEST FLOWER and refined with a proprietary process developed by our lab technicians. The end product is pure and simply AMAZING!
About this strain
Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.
Dirty Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
129 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
24% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
