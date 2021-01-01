About this product

Nirvana Seeds created Supergirl by backcrossing the famous Skunk #1 and focusing on the indica characteristics of that strain’s genetics. This strain produces large rock-hard buds, tons of resin, and a strong, skunky and coffee odor. The high is fast and hard-hitting, leaving the consumer fully relaxed and perhaps unable to focus. Potentially a good choice for insomnia, Supergirl has sedating effects that help your eyes ease shut.