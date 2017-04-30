Double Delicious
Treasure Island CBD CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 6%CBD 10%
About this product
Double Delicious High CBD cartridges are Co2 extracted with the same equipment and process. We use only the best Premium High CBD strains!
Treasure Island effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!