About this strain
White Rhino is a hybrid marijuana strain bred from White Widow and North American Indica, resulting in a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.
White Rhino effects
Reported by real people like you
826 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!