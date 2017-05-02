About this strain
Dutch Dragon is a sativa variety bred by Paradise Seeds. She loves warmer climates and can grow as high as 9 feet tall outside so make sure you have ample vertical room.
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Depression
48% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
