About this product
Always dedicated to staying at the forefront of the industry on behalf of her patients, Dr. Burns has identified challenges within the medical marijuana community. After noting a gap between what physicians recommend for their patient and what is available, she created Dr. Burns’ ReLeaf™, a physician-formulated line of cannabis and other botanical-infused products that assures a consistent quality and bridges this gap.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!