Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Black D.O.G Live Resin 1g

by Dr. Jolly's
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Black Dog
Black Dog

Black Dog by Humboldt Seed Organization is a weighty mixture of two northern California favorites, Blackberry Kush and Emerald Headband. This medium-sized plant expresses dark, nearly black leaves that give way to sticky, dense buds. Its aroma is a mixture of grape, berries, and oil while the effects tend to be relaxing with just a touch of cerebral stimulation. Black Dog has a rapid flowering time of 48-55 days.

Black Dog effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!