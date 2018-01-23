About this strain
Black Dog
Black Dog by Humboldt Seed Organization is a weighty mixture of two northern California favorites, Blackberry Kush and Emerald Headband. This medium-sized plant expresses dark, nearly black leaves that give way to sticky, dense buds. Its aroma is a mixture of grape, berries, and oil while the effects tend to be relaxing with just a touch of cerebral stimulation. Black Dog has a rapid flowering time of 48-55 days.
Black Dog effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
