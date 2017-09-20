Loading…
Logo for the brand Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's

Cali OG Live Resin Crystals 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Cali OG LR High Cannabinoid FSE Crystals with 5% Terps

Cali Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
152 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!