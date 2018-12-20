About this product
THC: 73.99% CBD: 0.11%
Processed by Dr. Jolly's
About this strain
A cross of Platinum GSC and Ms. Universe, Cherry Vanilla Cookies is an easy-to-grow strain that produces beautiful buds that smell like—you guessed it—cherry, vanilla ice cream, and sweet cookies. An intensely potent strain, Cherry Vanilla Cookies provides a hungry, happy high suitable for more experienced consumers.
Cherry Vanilla Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Bipolar disorder
40% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
