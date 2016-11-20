About this strain
Jack's Dream
Jack’s Dream is a stimulating hybrid with familiar flavors and gentle effects. This common sense cross of Jack Herer and Blue Dream offers the consumer an immediate rush of energy that crests into heady euphoria that encourages laughter. The smell and taste have been described as a sweet Trainwreck, exhibiting hints of skunk, pine, and a latent berry sweetness that glides over the tastebuds. Enjoy Jack’s Dream throughout the day to improve mood and stimulate creativity.
Jack's Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
73% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
53% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
46% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!