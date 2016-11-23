Loading…
Logo for the brand Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's

Tangelo Live Resin 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Tangelo effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Focused
53% of people report feeling focused
Paranoid
23% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
38% of people say it helps with inflammation
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
