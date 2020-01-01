Dr. J’s CO2

Dr. J’s was founded by Tom Sterlacci in 2010. Tom Sterlacci spent many of his early career days in the sales and marketing of high-tech speech and voice recognition software. He worked very closely with national corporations such as United Airlines, US Air, and AT&T, consistently driving his career and living on the bleeding edge of technology. After 15 successful years, Tom ventured out of Corporate America and decided to try something a little different. Dr. J’s began when Tom used the knowledge he’d gained from research into the marijuana industry, to create handmade marijuana-infused Lasagna and Burritos from Bubble Hash. It didn’t take long for him to discover what his clientele really wanted, and based on demographics, he changed his infused products from entrees to small, potent, sweet treats such as cookies, brownies, and muffins.