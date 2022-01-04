Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Clear Cartridge - Wedding Cake
About this product
About this strain
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake growing info
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
Wedding Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
And for those on the go, the good doctor has created Moonrock Clear, a brand of vape pens and cartridges that mix the great taste and potency of Moonrocks with peak portability. Now you can go to the moon any time, anywhere.
In addition to the Moonrock line, Dr. Zodiak also offers some of the tastiest edibles around, including scrumptious cereal bars, brownies, and more. And for those who would rather wet their whistle, Dr. Zodiak’s new Moonwalk syrup packs a 1,000 MG punch and is available in grape, pineapple, and all sorts of other tantalizing flavors.
With an emphasis on empowering national and local communities, the Dr. Zodiak brand is committed to philanthropic outreach of all kinds, including recurring donations to the American Cancer Society and helping to clothe and feed Southern California’s homeless population.
Community is at Dr. Zodiak’s core, and other like-minded innovators are taking notice. Countless hip-hop heavy-hitters have thrown their support behind the good doctor, including Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and XXX Tentacion. Clearly, the community was picking up what the doctor was putting down.
Today, the Dr. Zodiak brand continues to push the envelope by finding groundbreaking new ways to help patients medicate and find on-demand relief. Above all, the Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock's brand continues making inroads into the cannabis community and the community at large through partnerships with artists, celebrities, and numerous philanthropies.