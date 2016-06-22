Loading…
Logo for the brand Dream City

Dream City

Jack Herer Pre-rolls 5g 10-pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Haze ~ Northern Lights #5 ~ Shiva Skunk:
Jack Herer's high provides an excellent balance between cerebral and physical effects, leaving users deeply relaxed but attentive and conversant - This is a particularly good strain for creative brainstorming and visualization.

Jack Herer effects

Reported by real people like you
3,360 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!