About this strain
An award-winning indica cultivar from Dinafem seeds, Purple Afghan Kush is a cross of Purple Kush and Bubba Kush. It offers notes of freshly sliced pineapple. Alongside its unique terpene profile, the strain offers deep relaxation without being completely overwhelming.
Purple Afghan Kush effects
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
20% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
