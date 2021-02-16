About this product
3.5 grams of Delta-8 THC infused Premium Hemp Flower cultivated in luscious farmlands across the U.S. With 35mg of Δ8 per bag, this flower is the perfect kick back for any smoke sesh.
Aqua Woman
Aqua Woman is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Aqua Woman - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
DRIP Cannabinoids
DRIP Cannabinoids
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind.
We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.
