About this product
3.5 grams of Delta-8 THC infused Premium Hemp Flower cultivated in luscious farmlands across the U.S. With 35mg of Δ8 per bag, this flower is the perfect kick back for any smoke sesh.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
DRIP Cannabinoids
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind.
We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.
