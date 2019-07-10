About this product
3.5 grams of Delta-8 THC infused Premium Hemp Flower cultivated in luscious farmlands across the U.S. With 35mg of Δ8 per bag, this flower is the perfect kick back for any smoke sesh.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
17% | medium-high
No product reviews
About this brand
DRIP Cannabinoids
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind.
We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.
