3.5G Delta-8 Infused Sour Space Candy Flower
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
Strain rating:
About this product
3.5 grams of Delta-8 THC infused Premium Hemp Flower cultivated in luscious farmlands across the U.S. With 35mg of Δ8 per bag, this flower is the perfect kick back for any smoke sesh.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
15% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DRIP Cannabinoids
DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind.
We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.
We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.