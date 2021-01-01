Loading…
DRIP Cannabinoids

Strawnana Delta-8 Cartridge

1 gram Delta-8 Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.

Strawnana is a hybrid strain that is genetic cross between Banana Kush and the "Strawberry" phenotype of Bubble Gum -Strawnana (Strawberry Banana).
