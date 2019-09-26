Loading…
Logo for the brand DRIP Cannabinoids

DRIP Cannabinoids

Tahoe OG Delta-8 Cartridge

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

1 gram Delta-8 Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.

Tahoe OG effects

1,010 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!