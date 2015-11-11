About this strain
Candy Cane is a 70% indica strain from Crop King Seeds that combines AK-47, Mango, and White Widow genetics. Its sour, fruity taste is followed by long-lasting, euphoric effects that combat stress and tension. Candy Cane autoflowers in 7 weeks and produces moderately high yields in both indoor and outdoor gardens.
Candy Cane effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
12% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
