Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
Cannatonic effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
