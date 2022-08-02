About this product
The brand of concentrate offered in more dispensaries than any other brand in Arizona. Extracted from high-quality starting material. We never use old, maturated inputs. We always use fresh and highly-resinous material. Available in three grades to please all customers, from beginners to connoisseurs. Packaged in UV-resistant
jars, for maximum freshness and storage life.
Hydrocarbon solvents are commonly used in drug and food manufacturing. We use a proprietary blend of pharmaceutical-grade butane and propane to extract the most precious compounds from high-quality cannabis. We then remove the solvent from the solution and send a sample to the testing lab to ensure the oil is free from impurities. This has been our standard process since 2018 - three years prior to the state requirement.
We have a motto: "Fire In, Fire Out". Roughly translated, this means, "a great concentrate can only be made from great cannabis". Our secret to success is simple: our concentrates are made from better cannabis.
About this brand
QUALITY IN = QUALITY OUT
From our state of the art extraction facility with the newest available equipment to our cutting edge extraction processes, DRIP is always striving to achieve the next level. When it comes to creating quality product, no expense is spared. Quality is the standard, not the exception.
Our concentrate line is made from the highest quality material available from our cultivation of boutique cannabis flowers. We offer three different tiers for patients to choose from to allow for all budgets and connoisseurs alike. The tiers designate the level of curing for the cannabis being extracted used as well as overall quality judged by our expert extract technicians. Cured Resin, Premium Cured Resin and Live Resin are the current tiers available for customers in the state of Arizona. Available in 1g or 3.5g UV-resistant jars. DRIP also offers an incredible Live Hash Rosin throughout the state.