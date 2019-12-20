xDiamond Tier Wedding Cake THCa Crystalline 1g
Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.
Wedding Cake is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. You can expect a flowering time of 7-9 weeks. When grown outside, Wedding Cake will finish between September through October. This strain offers an average yield.
QUALITY IN = QUALITY OUT
From our state of the art extraction facility with the newest available equipment to our cutting edge extraction processes, DRIP is always striving to achieve the next level. When it comes to creating quality product, no expense is spared. Quality is the standard, not the exception.
Our concentrate line is made from the highest quality material available from our cultivation of boutique cannabis flowers. We offer three different tiers for patients to choose from to allow for all budgets and connoisseurs alike. The tiers designate the level of curing for the cannabis being extracted used as well as overall quality judged by our expert extract technicians. Cured Resin, Premium Cured Resin and Live Resin are the current tiers available for customers in the state of Arizona. Available in 1g or 3.5g UV-resistant jars. DRIP also offers an incredible Live Hash Rosin throughout the state.