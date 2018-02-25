About this strain
Guava Gelato is a Gelato phenotype from Sherbinkski. This genetic expression of the Gelato lineage delivers a unique terpene profile steeped in creamy, tropical aromas with bright notes of piña colada and hops. The buds take on a dense structure that is representative of its parental lineage while emitting an aroma all its own. Guava Gelato’s effects are indica-forward, laying heavily atop the limbs while it excites and uplifts the mind. These attributes make for an effective strain when combating stress, daily aches and pains, and nausea.
Guava Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Gastrointestinal disorder
15% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder
