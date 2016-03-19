About this strain
Washington State breeders Exotic Genetix crossed two of their own strains to create Gutbuster, a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that offers the mellowing effects that indica fans love. Combining the blackberry flavors of Kimbo Kush with the vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookie flavors of Cookies and Cream makes Gutbuster a truly memorable strain.
Gutbuster effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
23% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!