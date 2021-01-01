DRIP Oils + Extracts
MAC Badder 1g
Product rating:
About this product
MMJ batter is one of our most popular concentrates as it is an easy to handle extract that boasts a very high terpene retention. MMJ batter creation follows a process similar to wax creation but utilizes different material and a unique extraction process and therefore yields a cake batter texture. The whipping and agitation deliver a very soft play-dough like extract that is easy to pull a dab from.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!