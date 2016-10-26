DRIP Oils + Extracts
Peppermint Cookies Distillate Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Peppermint Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
38% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
