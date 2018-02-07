About this strain
Pink Starburst by Manali West is an ultra potent hybrid that smells like it sounds. This deep cross of (DJ Short’s Blueberry x Headband) x AJ Sour Diesel BX3 is a genetic layer cake of potency crossed for potency. The flavor is distinctly floral on the inhale, but reveals its candy-like sweetness on the exhale. Pink Starburst’s buzz combines tranquil, positivity-driven euphoria while remaining cognitively clear.
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
